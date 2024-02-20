Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Purchases 8,200 Shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAF. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000.
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Price Performance
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund stock opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $15.70.
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Increases Dividend
About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
