Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lessened its position in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,300 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Yext were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yext in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Yext in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Yext by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 15,382 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Yext by 408.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 143,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Yext by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,289,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,787,000 after purchasing an additional 589,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

YEXT opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.56. Yext, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $14.35.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.16 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

