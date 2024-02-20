Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd decreased its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Templeton Dragon Fund worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDF stock opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.32.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

