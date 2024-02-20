Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 81.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,028,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,044,000 after buying an additional 832,940 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 16.5% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 5,376,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after buying an additional 763,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,950,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after buying an additional 184,674 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,524,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after buying an additional 63,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $5.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.14.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

