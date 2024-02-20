Qtron Investments LLC Makes New Investment in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after buying an additional 111,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,374,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,723,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,058,000 after purchasing an additional 152,349 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,147,000 after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $271.62 on Tuesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.04 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.01 and its 200 day moving average is $262.45.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $937.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.01 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 18.21 EPS for the current year.

FLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

