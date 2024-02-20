Qtron Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 98,968.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,651,000 after buying an additional 2,021,926 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 16,757.2% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 500,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,049,000 after acquiring an additional 497,521 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at $77,625,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after acquiring an additional 433,105 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $36,520,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,778.00.

Diageo Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DEO opened at $146.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.16. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.