Qtron Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth $199,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 78.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,380,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,148 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 16.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,584 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at about $5,380,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,541,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stephens raised KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,481.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,123 shares of company stock valued at $416,315. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

