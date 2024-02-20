QANTM Intellectual Property Limited (ASX:QIP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

QANTM Intellectual Property Limited (ASX:QIP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from QANTM Intellectual Property’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.78.

In other QANTM Intellectual Property news, insider Craig Dower 357,070 shares of QANTM Intellectual Property stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. 26.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QANTM Intellectual Property Limited provides intellectual property services for start-up technology businesses, SMEs, multinationals, public sector research institutions, and universities in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and Hongkong. The company offers services related to patents, designs, and trademarks.

