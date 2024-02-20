Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PMO opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $12.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMO. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth $1,738,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 15.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 811,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,360,000 after buying an additional 107,784 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 73,119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 71,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 116.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 68,053 shares during the last quarter. 14.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.