Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE PMO opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $12.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
