Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC cut its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 69.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.7% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

Public Storage Stock Performance

PSA stock opened at $281.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.26. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $316.48.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

