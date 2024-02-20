Provence Wealth Management Group Takes Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 69.4% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 151.4% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FALN traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.44. 61,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,891. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average is $25.57. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1224 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

