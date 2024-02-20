Provence Wealth Management Group Takes $112,000 Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after purchasing an additional 95,148,049 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in LPL Financial by 117.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,197,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,880,000 after buying an additional 1,188,739 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $217,799,000. Boston Partners increased its position in LPL Financial by 1,264.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 847,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,296,000 after buying an additional 785,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in LPL Financial by 1,732.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 568,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,055,000 after buying an additional 537,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPLA stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,588. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.00 and a fifty-two week high of $264.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.89.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.30%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LPLA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPL Financial

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.