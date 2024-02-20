Provence Wealth Management Group Sells 697 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Provence Wealth Management Group lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,439 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in NIKE were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Citigroup raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.24.

NIKE stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.50. The stock had a trading volume of 630,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,506,858. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $128.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.24. The company has a market capitalization of $156.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

