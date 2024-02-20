Provence Wealth Management Group Sells 533 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Provence Wealth Management Group trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $72.31. The stock had a trading volume of 764,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,773,340. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.37 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.23.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

