Provence Wealth Management Group Raises Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenview Trust co raised its position in Elevance Health by 12.4% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,409,000 after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.90.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Elevance Health stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $514.19. The stock had a trading volume of 36,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,609. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $482.48 and its 200 day moving average is $466.28. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $514.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.52%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

