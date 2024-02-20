Provence Wealth Management Group Purchases New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after acquiring an additional 91,723,231 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9,482.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 22,798,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,935,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560,477 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,012,701,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,520,000 after purchasing an additional 369,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,808,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,524,000 after purchasing an additional 33,902 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,704. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $110.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

