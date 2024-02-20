Provence Wealth Management Group Invests $85,000 in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 78.3% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 3.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 6.5% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 38.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.57.

Cintas Trading Up 0.4 %

Cintas stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $617.25. 16,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $626.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $595.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $542.02.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.