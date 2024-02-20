Provence Wealth Management Group Invests $71,000 in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 494.9% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.73. The stock had a trading volume of 114,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,301. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.86 and a 12-month high of $198.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.37.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.93.

Insider Activity

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

