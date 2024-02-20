Provence Wealth Management Group Has $260,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Provence Wealth Management Group cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,379 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after acquiring an additional 200,697 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,688,000 after acquiring an additional 105,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.20. The company had a trading volume of 591,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,657,688. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.01. The stock has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

