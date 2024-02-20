Provence Wealth Management Group Decreases Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Provence Wealth Management Group decreased its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in American International Group were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter valued at $42,000. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 41.7% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 48,800.0% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.35.

American International Group Stock Down 2.1 %

American International Group stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.60. 464,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,663,668. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $73.28. The company has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.93.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.