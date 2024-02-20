Provence Wealth Management Group Buys New Shares in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,143,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,983,000 after acquiring an additional 931,387 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $123,914,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 195.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,133,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,068,000 after purchasing an additional 749,335 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 181.1% during the third quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 908,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,010,000 after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 190.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 771,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,540,000 after purchasing an additional 505,676 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $87.22. 406,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,797,052. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.70 and a fifty-two week high of $89.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.24.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3673 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

