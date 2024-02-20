Provence Wealth Management Group Acquires Shares of 1,745 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 43.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE:TEL traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.50. 58,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.39. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $146.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

