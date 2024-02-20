ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Up 3.9%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.18 and last traded at $12.11. Approximately 74,976,886 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 127,915,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Up 4.3 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.67.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
