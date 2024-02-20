ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Up 3.9%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.18 and last traded at $12.11. Approximately 74,976,886 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 127,915,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Up 4.3 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.67.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQQQ. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,305,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,670,000. SCEP Management Ltd grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 664.8% during the 2nd quarter. SCEP Management Ltd now owns 1,388,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,810 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 240.9% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 984,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 695,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $12,115,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

