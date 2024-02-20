PROG (PRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect PROG to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PROG Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $31.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.19. PROG has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROG

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $16,483,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PROG by 143.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,267,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,147,000 after purchasing an additional 746,161 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PROG by 395.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 826,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,765,000 after purchasing an additional 659,312 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PROG by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,129,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,966,000 after purchasing an additional 576,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PROG by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 911,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after buying an additional 444,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRG. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PROG from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens raised PROG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

