PROG (NYSE:PRG) Stock Price Up 3.7%

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.26 and last traded at $32.26. Approximately 82,558 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 329,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.11.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRG shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PROG from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens upgraded PROG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the 1st quarter valued at $4,770,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 15,302 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 13,026 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
