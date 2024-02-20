Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PCOR. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Procore Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PCOR

Procore Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

PCOR stock opened at $75.92 on Friday. Procore Technologies has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $78.72. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.89.

In other Procore Technologies news, CFO Howard Fu sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total transaction of $333,406.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,477,096.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Howard Fu sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $333,406.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,477,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $4,073,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,339,358.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 327,920 shares of company stock valued at $20,664,363. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Procore Technologies by 311.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,280,000 after acquiring an additional 369,427 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Procore Technologies by 33.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Procore Technologies by 41.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,460,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.