Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) PT Raised to $85.00

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an underperform rating to an inline rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.18.

PFG opened at $80.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.24. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 109.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

