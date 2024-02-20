Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Stock Position Raised by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 358,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $25,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 60.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,210,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,305,000 after purchasing an additional 456,455 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 185.4% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $976,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 118,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 9,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,231,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,843,000 after buying an additional 249,127 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFG traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.48. The stock had a trading volume of 149,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,608. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 109.39%.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

