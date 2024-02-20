Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 47.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Primoris Services by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $123,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,606.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $120,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $123,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,606.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,702. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Primoris Services Price Performance
Primoris Services Company Profile
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Primoris Services
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.