Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME) Receives $18.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Prime Medicine from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Prime Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Prime Medicine by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Prime Medicine by 293.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Prime Medicine by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Prime Medicine by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRME opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $823.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.44. Prime Medicine has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $19.11.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

