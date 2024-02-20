Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME) Receives $18.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.14.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Prime Medicine from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Prime Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
Institutional Trading of Prime Medicine
Prime Medicine Price Performance
PRME opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $823.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.44. Prime Medicine has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $19.11.
Prime Medicine Company Profile
Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.
