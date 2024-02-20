Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 209306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Prairie Provident Resources Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89.
About Prairie Provident Resources
Prairie Provident Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company explores for light and medium oil, heavy crude oil, conventional natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It principally focuses on the Princess and Michichi areas targeting the Glauconite, Detrital, Ellerslie, Cretaceous Mannville, and Mississippian Banff formations in southeastern Alberta; and the Evi areas targeting the Devonian Slave Point, Gilwood, and Granite Wash formations situated in the Peace River Arch area of northern Alberta.
