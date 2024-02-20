Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PZAKY) versus Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Head to Head Comparison

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PZAKY – Get Free Report) and Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen and Stewart Information Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen N/A N/A N/A Stewart Information Services 1.35% 3.85% 1.96%

Dividends

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen pays an annual dividend of C$1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.9%. Stewart Information Services pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Stewart Information Services pays out 171.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Stewart Information Services has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

96.8% of Stewart Information Services shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Stewart Information Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen and Stewart Information Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen N/A N/A N/A C$3.58 2.11 Stewart Information Services $2.26 billion 0.75 $30.44 million $1.11 55.99

Stewart Information Services has higher revenue and earnings than Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stewart Information Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen and Stewart Information Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen 0 0 0 0 N/A Stewart Information Services 0 1 2 0 2.67

Stewart Information Services has a consensus target price of $67.33, suggesting a potential upside of 8.34%. Given Stewart Information Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stewart Information Services is more favorable than Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen.

Summary

Stewart Information Services beats Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen

POWSZECHNY Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine. It operates through Corporate Insurance, Mass Insurance, Group and Individually Continued Life Insurance, Individual Life Insurance, Investments, Pension Insurance, Banking, Baltic States, Ukraine, Investment Contracts, and Other segments. The company offers motor, property, casualty, agricultural, fire, and third-party liability insurance, as well as health, accident, and life insurance. It also provides banking, factoring, medical, hospital, physical therapy, asset management, assistance, leasing, IT, call center, brokerage, and spa services; manages pension and mutual funds; and offers financial and accounting services. In addition, the company is involved in buying, operating, renting, and selling real estate properties; investment activity; and consulting and training, and other monetary intermediation businesses. Further, it engages in the production and sale of radiators and sanitary fittings, bathroom accessories, and fittings; and auxiliary activity associated with insurance and pension funds. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA was founded in 1803 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. This segment also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services. The Real Estate Solutions segment provides appraisal management, online notarization and closing, credit and real estate information, and search and valuation services to the mortgage industry. It offers its products and services through its directly owned policy-issuing offices, network of independent agencies, and other businesses within the company. The company serves homebuyers and sellers, residential and commercial real estate professionals, title agencies, real estate attorneys and investors, and home builders, as well as mortgage lenders and servicers. It operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

