Post (NYSE:POST) Sets New 12-Month High at $107.00

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $107.00 and last traded at $106.57, with a volume of 85401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on POST shares. Barclays increased their price target on Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Post in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Get Post alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on POST

Post Stock Up 0.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Post

The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99.

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,996.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,500 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,975.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,996.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $762,609.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,337,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,083 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Post

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Post by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Post by 545.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 27,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Post Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.