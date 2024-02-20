Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives $45.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.89.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POR. Mizuho cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

POR stock opened at $40.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.23. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.20). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,022.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,105,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,448,000 after buying an additional 2,829,184 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 86.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,554,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,639,000 after buying an additional 1,187,890 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $49,763,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,996 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,437,000 after purchasing an additional 986,445 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

