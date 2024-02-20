Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Plus500 (LON:PLUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,300 ($28.96) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.43% from the stock’s previous close.
Plus500 Stock Performance
LON:PLUS traded down GBX 81 ($1.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,750 ($22.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,013. Plus500 has a 12-month low of GBX 1,263 ($15.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,920 ($24.18). The stock has a market cap of £1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 757.58, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,737.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,531.10.
About Plus500
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Plus500
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.