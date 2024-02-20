Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Plus500 (LON:PLUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,300 ($28.96) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Plus500 Stock Performance

LON:PLUS traded down GBX 81 ($1.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,750 ($22.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,013. Plus500 has a 12-month low of GBX 1,263 ($15.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,920 ($24.18). The stock has a market cap of £1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 757.58, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,737.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,531.10.

About Plus500

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platformsin Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company operates an online and mobile trading platform within the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

