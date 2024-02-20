Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 23.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,968,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,293,000 after buying an additional 376,482 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at $8,931,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at $6,048,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $3,605,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 344,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 203,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLMI opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Plum Acquisition Corp. I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

