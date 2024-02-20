Piper Sandler Trims Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Target Price to $32.00

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Trupanion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $22.88 on Friday. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $950.44 million, a PE ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.88.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $31,865.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $131,323.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trupanion news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 10,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $265,538.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,517.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $31,865.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,323.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Trupanion by 29.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Trupanion by 9.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Trupanion by 12.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 61.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

