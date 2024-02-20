Piper Sandler Lowers Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target to $38.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

Shares of NOG opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.87. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $43.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,731.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,867,994.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,772 shares of company stock valued at $209,680 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,963,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,595,000 after buying an additional 1,048,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 12.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,515,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,625,000 after purchasing an additional 494,969 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 19.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,786,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,318,000 after purchasing an additional 605,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 27.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,562,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,085,000 after purchasing an additional 545,297 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

