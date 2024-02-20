Piper Sandler Boosts Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target to $220.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $215.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.86% from the company’s previous close.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.33.

ZTS stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.26. The company had a trading volume of 326,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,809. The company has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.11.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $176,689.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,233.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,786 shares of company stock worth $748,470 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,334,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,912,000 after acquiring an additional 536,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,630,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,578,000 after acquiring an additional 213,907 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,262,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,251,000 after purchasing an additional 167,641 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zoetis by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,344,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,730,000 after purchasing an additional 297,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

