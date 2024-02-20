Piper Sandler Boosts Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Price Target to $20.00

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $18.50 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point downgraded Hercules Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.75.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

HTGC stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.35. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.41.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.48 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 73.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hercules Capital

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 25.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hercules Capital

(Get Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.