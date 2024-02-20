Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (PPBN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on March 8th

Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBNGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Pinnacle Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of PPBN opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.41. Pinnacle Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average is $22.61.

About Pinnacle Bankshares

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

