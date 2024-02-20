Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Takes Position in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,429,000 after purchasing an additional 439,762 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,085,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,812,000 after purchasing an additional 297,775 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 402.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,477,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,767,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,563,000 after purchasing an additional 120,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 21.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,703,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,935,000 after buying an additional 477,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Sotera Health Stock Down 1.4 %

SHC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.38. 210,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,023. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Sotera Health has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $19.40.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

