Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Sells 5,411 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC cut its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1,076.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 125.9% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Unum Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE UNM traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.31. 102,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,221. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.87.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

