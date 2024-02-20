Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Purchases New Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,189,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,921,918. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average is $15.36. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $19.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $580,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,390.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carnival Co. &

About Carnival Co. &

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.