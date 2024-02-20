Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lessened its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,939 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in KB Home by 40.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 29.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KBH traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.78. The stock had a trading volume of 84,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,747. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.73. KB Home has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $64.00.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.36%.

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $5,040,454.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,449,883.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $5,040,454.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,449,883.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $595,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,296,886.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 373,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,400,005. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

KBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.18.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

