Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Buys Shares of 57,561 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 57,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 169.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,303,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $31,127,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 18.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,762,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411,282 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 7,185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,315,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,638 shares during the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sirius XM news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.76. 1,606,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,139,716. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

