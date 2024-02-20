Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Acquires New Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,343,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,762 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,258,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,214 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,986,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.07. 1,021,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,092,760. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.74. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 43.98%.

BKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

