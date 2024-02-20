Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.18

Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.18, with a volume of 243177 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on PNE. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.
Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance
Pine Cliff Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.44%.
About Pine Cliff Energy
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas, as well as in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.
