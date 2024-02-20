Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.18

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.18, with a volume of 243177 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Pine Cliff Energy Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of C$423.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.09%. Pine Cliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 144.44%.

About Pine Cliff Energy

(Get Free Report)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas, as well as in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.