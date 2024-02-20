Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,975,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 156,545 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 3.76% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $109,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 64,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 25.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DOC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,909. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.95, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 484.24%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.